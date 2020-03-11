St Annes community rallies to aid fire-hit residents

An appeal has been set up to help residents left homeless after a devastating fire in St Annes.

Management at the town’s Lord Derby pub say they have been overwhelmed by the response to a plea for essential items to help those left without accommodation following the late night blaze at flats on North Promenade.

READ MORE: Fire crews battle flat fire in St Annes

The aftermath of the fire on North Promenade, St Annes

Some 11 residents, along with guests from the Monterey Beach Hotel next door, were evacuated from the seafront premises and are currently in alternative accommodation, including some staying with friends.

Manager Emma Willder and her team at the Lord Derby have rallied round to set up the pub as a drop-off point following a plea via social media for essential items to help those displaced, who are understood to include several children.

“It’s a dreadful situation for the people concerned and we knew we had to do something to help,” said Emma.

“The response so far has been amazing – we have been overwhelmed by people’s kindness and it really brings a tear to the eye.”

Andy Ostin, an administrator of a social media site on which an appeal was made, who works at the Lord Derby and has been helping co-ordinate the appeal, added: “It’s that ‘Spirit of St Annes’ - a great community which rallies round in time of need.

“Those people have been left with nothing and are still really in a state of shock but it’s wonderful that so many have responded so kindly to help them out.”

Small electrical and other household items, along with clothing and shoes, are among the most required items, while donations have also included bedding and sleeping bags.

Items can be dropped off at the pub facing St Annes Square during its all-day opening hours from 11am.

At the blaze’s height in the early hours of Tuesday, some 60 firefighters were tackling it.

Roof tiles had to be removed as they battled to prevent it spreading to the neighbouring Monterey Beach Hotel, from where evacuated guests were relocated to the nearby Dalmeny Hotel. No injuries were reported.

Fire crew numbers were reduced by 7am and nearby roads which had been cordoned off through the night reopened during the morning, but it was after 6.30pm before the last of the firefighters left the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said the cause of the blaze, to which crews were alerted at 11.24pm on Monday, is still under investigation.