St Annes Friendship Group's urgent plea for musical backing

A Fylde companionship organisation needs help to ensure its weekly entertainment sessions can keep going.

The Lytham St Annes Friendship Group has made an urgent plea for a keyboard player to provide the essential music at the three-hour afternoon get-togethers in St Annes.

Last week’s session at the Lord Derby pub, the group’s regular venue in St Annes Square, was hit by the absence through illness of the keyboard player who has long provided the backing for singer Patricia Higginbottom, who performs under her stage name Miss Patricia.

It is not known when he will be available again and in the meantime, Patricia is eager for the music hall-style sessions, which regularly attract 100 people, to continue.

“We hope our regular accompanist gets well soon but in the meantime, we really want the sessions to go on,” said Patricia.

“They run from 1pm to 4pm every Thursday and payment for providing the backing would be available.

“It would be good if someone could help us out - the members really enjoy the sessions and it would be a shame for them to have to stop.”

The group has grown substantially since originating under the banner of the Age UK charity at the former Sandhills pub in St Annes.

When The Sandhills closed suddenly in 2013, the group, which numbered around 50 at the time, was invited to switch its activities to the Lord Derby and has been there ever since.

Although the Friendship Group suffered a further blow soon afterwards when the charity announced it would no longer be able to back and fund the sessions because of budget cuts, the members were determined to carry on, became self-sufficient and it has flourished since.

Anyone who can help with musical backing should ring Patricia on (01253) 788007.