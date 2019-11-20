St Annes gears up for double festive celebration

St Annes is to have a double dose of celebrations to launch the Christmas season in the town.

While the festive lights switch-on has been scheduled for a Friday for the first time, organisers the Town Council have now announced an additional seasonal event to be held in St Annes Square, the following afternoon, November 30.

It comes following feedback from some traders and members of the public, who expressed disappointment that the switch-on had been moved away from the traditional Saturday slot.

While the formal switch-on will take place on November 29 at 6pm, the following afternoon will feature a host of performers from noon to 5pm as well as stalls which are being offered to local traders on a first come, first served basis.

Coun Viv Willder, town mayor and chairman of St. Annes Town Council said; “We have been working to deliver this event working with Fylde Council agreeing to free use of the car park. "We are offering ‘free pitches’ to local businesses based within the Parish of St. Annes for the November 30 event, which will be on a first come, first served basis.

"We are anticipating fun and festivities for all the family facilitated by Mark Daniels of The Little Stage Company.

"I would like to personally thank everyone who has been involved in arranging the Festive Celebration for the November 30 event.

"We hope to see you all there on the Friday and the Saturday.”

She added that performers at the event are due to be announced in the coming days.

When the switch-on's move to Friday was announced earlier this month, St Annes town clerk Sally Taylor said it had been done "in response to comments from traders and looking at other Christmas events across the country", adding: “It is hoped that all businesses take advantage of the event and provide late night opening to benefit from the increased footfall the Christmas switch-on creates within the town.”

But Corrin Green, co-proprietor of The Pavilion cafe in Ashton Gardens with husband Phil, was among a number of traders who expressed disappointment at the switch.

She said at the time of the announcement: “Over the years, we have made the most of the switch-on by having attractions of our own, such as rides for children, at The Pavilion.

“The whole event appears to have been scaled back and that is disappointing.”

Stall details for the Saturday event are available from info@stannesonthesea-tc.gov.uk