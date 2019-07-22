St Annes gears up for Kite Festival

St Annes is gearing up to welcome tens of thousands of visitors for its eighth International Kite Festival.

The festival will take place over the weekend of August 9 to 11 after being staged in September last year because of tide times.

Up to 90,000 visitors are expected over the three days, beginning with an illuminated evening kite fly on the Friday evening, August 9.

Teams from Kuwait, the USA, New Zealand and France will display kites of all sizes and organisers’ spokesman Colin Ballard said: “It will be a fantastic weekend and we are grateful for the backing we have received from local businesses, but more is always welcome.”

The future of the fast-growing Festival looks to have been assured by a partnership announced earlier this year between Fylde Council and the event’s founding organisers.

The council will run and promote it in similar fashion to the similarly highly-successful 1940s Festival, which will be staged for the 10th time in Lytham the following weekend.

Both events have attracted growing attendances of tens of thousands of visitors in recent years and the council’s tourism and leisure chairman Coun Cheryl Little says there is great scope for the local economy in both being run along similar lines.

Coun Little said at the time the partnership was announced: “I am so pleased that this popular annual family event is back for another fantastic year and that Fylde Council are able to ensure this event remains firmly on the calendar of what is a growing number of events each year.

“It is great that the council can work in partnership to ensure the delivery of a successful weekend which is the busiest of the year for the town.

“It is a similar situation to the 1940s weekend which we are delighted to have seen grow to such an extent over the last few years.

“It’s wonderful how many people the events bring to Fylde and we are delighted to do what we can to help them prosper.”

Anyone interested in getting involved can call 07811 361238 or email colin@toastofthetown.co.uk