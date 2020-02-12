St Annes lamppost still not fixed following car crash eight months ago

Residents have called on the council to fix a lamppost that was destroyed following a car crash back in June, in which two elderly women were injured.

David Bond and Nick Barker of St Thomas’ Road, St Annes, said they have repeatedly contacted Lancashire County Council to ask them to fix the street light after it was knocked

down.

Retired road surveyor Mr Bond, 67, said: “I have made 19 phone calls to the council since the crash happened

to get the lamp post fixed.

“They finally replaced the lamppost in in November but no-one has wired it in still.

The Vauxhall Tigra crashed into the lamppost and the tree

“It has been pitch black during the winter months and with it being such a busy road it can be quite dangerous.”

The lamppost as well as a tree were both knocked down after a silver Vauxhall Tigra crashed into them on June 11, last year.

Two women, one in her 70s and one in her early 80s, were in the car when the incident happened and were checked over by paramedics.

The driver suffered minor cuts to her face, while her passenger suffered ‘bumps and bruises’.

Two fire crews from St Annes fire station and one from Bispham were called to the scene, but were not needed.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said officials were only made aware of the faulty cable in December.

He added:“We have been unable to connect the new street light to the electricity supply due to a fault on the underground mains cable. We have reported this to Electricity North West and will carry out the connection as soon as we can once the electricity supply has been restored.”