St Annes Market a festive hit

Father Christmas is in his grotto, including a special ‘quiet hour’ for youngsters with autism on Sunday from 9.45am to 10.45am, while Saturday evening will feature entertainment from singer Lucy Ella Smith following a performance by Chelsea Stevens on Friday.

The market, which opened on Thursday afternoon and saw plenty of trade throughout Friday, is open from 11am to 8pm Saturday and 11am to 6pm Sunday and STEP chairman Veli Kirk said: "We want to make this something really special for St Annes and we look forward to seeing lots of people there."