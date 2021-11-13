St Annes photographer wins Christie photo competition

Esther Parkinson, 47, took a spectacular photo of the Walk of Hope in Tatton Park which will be blown up for display in The Christie at Macclesfield when it opens to patients in December 2021. Esther has previously been treated for cancer at The Christie and was taking part in the annual fundraising walk in Tatton Park when she took the photo of The Walk of Hope, one of The Christie’s key fundraising events.

Esther’s winning photo will also be used in a calendar being printed by The Christie charity to help raise funds for the £26m cancer centre which is being funded through £23m of charitable donations. The Tatton Park trees will feature for the month of September.

Esther said: “I am currently being treated for secondary breast cancer but continue to receive top class and cutting edge treatment at The Christie. Their knowledge and experience are second to none.

Esther Parkinson's winning photo

“I am thrilled to have been one of the winners of the photo competition and hope that patients and visitors to the new Christie at Macclesfield site will enjoy my photo and the other 11 winners on display in the centre.

“I was inspired to take the photo because the beaming sunshine through the trees really caught my eye and I just had to take a picture. It gave me a sense of serenity and signified to me – hope, as is the title of The Christie’s annual fundraising walk in Tatton Park.”

The My Cheshire Life photo competition was launched in May 2021 and ran until the end of September.

The 12 winning photos cover local landmarks, wildlife, country scenes, town centres, visitor attractions and parks and open spaces.