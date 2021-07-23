St Annes water park's reopening proves a Splash hit

All slots for the next 28 days at the Splash park under the newly-introduced reservation system were booked up within six hours of being made available.

Fylde Council says it is ‘exploring options’ and more sessions look set to be released soon.

“We knew it would be busy but we never imagined they would all go quite so quickly,” said the council’s tourism and leisure committee chairman Coun Michael Sayward.

Fun at the St Annes Splash water park

“I’ve been talking to officers to explore options and ask people to look out for further details.”

As well as the requirement to pre-book, a one-way system is in place and there is a sanitisation point at the entrance to the water park, which is open seven days a week from 10am to 4pm.

The time slots allow for a strictly limited number of children and 15 minute gaps are left between sessions for thorough cleaning.

More details at www.discoverfylde.co.uk/splashparkzone

