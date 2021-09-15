Stage is set for new era at Lowther Pavilion

Work is due to start on the planned studio, education and training centre at the Lytham theatre on November 7.

It’s envisaged as the first step towards a new-look facility on the West Beach site – which celebrates its centenary this year – with a new foyer, rooftop restaurant, cafe and exterior along with offices, community rooms and full disability access to stage and backstage area to come in two future phases.

The work has been long in the planning, with the latest designs unveiled in early 2016.

How the Lowther frontage will look on completion of the project

The total cost of the development project is £6.7m, with the studio, education and training centre costing £1.5m.

As Love Lowther continues and grant funding is sought, Lowther officials are still looking for as much as help as possible with footing the bill.

An update for businesses in the area was held last week and on Tuesday, September 21, at 7.30pm, a public consultation meeting will take place at Lowther to outline the latest situation.

An artist's impression of the planned studio and education centre development

Lowther chief executive and artistic direct Tim Lince said: “We are thrilled to be putting the spade in the soil on November 7 to officially mark the start of our exciting development plans, which will ensure the Lowther Pavilion remains at the heart of the community for future generations.

“We are delighted to have come through lockdown debt free and proud of our community offering.

“These are exciting times for Lowther and it will be wonderful to see work start on the education and training centre.

“That aspect of the development is imperative to Lowther’s commitment to working with the vulnerable, lonely and disenfranchised.”

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.