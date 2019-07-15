Stage set for outdoor plays at Lowther

Watch out for a flying mermaid when Lytham's Lowther Pavlion stages its summer season of outdoor plays.

The Little Mermaid, being performed on Wednesday, August 7 and featuring technology which allows characters to fly, is among the six shows on offer during the season which runs through the school holidays.

It opens on Wednesday, July 24 with Alice's Adventures Through the Looking Glass, continues the following Wednesday with Cinderella, and after The Little Mermaid, features The Dragon Who Lost His Home on August 14, Goldilocks and the Three Bears on August 21 and The Wizard of Oz on August 28.

All the shows are staged by Pendle Productions and in all cases, performances are at noon and 2.30pm.

Lowther Trust chairman Tim Lince said: “The idea is to bring the family and a picnic and enjoy the beautiful parkland while watching a family show that is sure to enthral and entertain.

“This summer, some ancient technology that was used in Greek theatre will be used to actually fly the mermaids above the park without wires.

"It is all part of an exciting season that there is on offer this summer with something for everyone."

Family tickets are available and ticket details are available from the Lowther box office on (01253) 794221.