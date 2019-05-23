Stefani's Pizzeria in Blackpool shows its support to family member Amelia as she dances her way across the country

Blackpool restaurant Stefani’s Pizzeria is proud to sponsor a bright young star as she embarks on an ambitious dancing journey.

Owners Becky and Nico Stefani, of St Annes, have helped to fund their niece Amelia Walford as she takes part in dancing competitions and tours.

Although 11-year-old Amelia lives in Dundee, she travels up and down the country and is a regular at Winter Gardens, near where her aunt and uncle’s pizzeria is.

She was recently filmed at the dance venue during the World Championships, for a documentary Mini Disco Divas, which was aired last month on BBC Scotland.

Her mum, Sarah said: “All our family are in Blackpool, including my sister and brother in law, who see the struggle to keep up and maintain Amelia in the dance world. As they see her potential, they wanted to support her in her travel expenses. Amelia was squealing with delight to find out her aunt and uncle had money put forward to help her out.

“She loves to dance. She becomes more confident and she loves feeling energised.”

Her aunt Becky Stefani said: “We are extremely proud of Amelia. She is amazing and she has come so far. We always wanted to do something to support our family and as Stefani’s was doing so well, we were in a position to help her out during our first year in business, which is brilliant. Amelia visits Winter Gardens a lot and her dance friends come in for pizza.”