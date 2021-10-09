Step out to aid Children In Need charity on Ribble river walk from Fairhaven
Fylde folk of all ages are invited to take part in a sponsored walk on Sunday, October 10 to raise money for the Children In Need charity appeal.
The River Ribble Ramble is organised by the Fylde Ranger Service with Coun Tommy Threlfall, who is chairman of the Fylde Council’s environment, health and housing committee.
It will cover five miles along the new coastal path, starting at St Paul’s Avenue car park, next to Fairhaven Lake, starting at 1pm.
Participants are advised to allow three hours for the walk and everyone is welcome, with donations taken in advance or via collection on the day.
On that last occasion, it raised £824 and Coun Threlfall, inset, says he hopes to see a good turnout this time.
“It’s a great cause and a lovely location,” he said.
“The new path is excellent and it will be a very enjoyable afternoon.”
Details are available by emailing [email protected] or at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/RiverRibbleRamble
