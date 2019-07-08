Taps Ride celebrates 20th anniversary in style

More than 120 cyclists took to the streets of Fylde as the Taps Charity Bike Ride celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Over that time, the event beginning and ending at The Taps pub has raised more than £130,000 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation and other good causes, including £7,500 generated by this year's participants.

One of the teams taking part get ready for the off

Riders traditionally have the choice of 15- or 30-mile routes around the Fylde countryside, followed by a complimentary drink and sandwiches in the Taps in Henry Street.

Prizegiving to riders including eight year old Finlay Kiernan took place in an area at the pub newly adorned with its own mural depicting sport and leisure activities painted by local artist Tony Fowler.

David Thompson was awarded the cup for highest fund raiser.

Long-time event organiser Edward Cook announced at the ceremony that he is to step down after two decades, with Danny Kirkman to take over as co-ordinator for 2020.

Participant Kieron Jackson with son Rowan

Edward said: “Its time for a change. I'm really proud that over the last 20 years local riders have raised to much for Rosemere and other good causes.

"I wish Danny every success and will be helping in the background going forward.“

Rosemere Cancer Foundation recipients of funds from The Taps ride are halfway to their target of £100,000 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital to go alongside the existing oncology unit assisting with diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Taps landlord Steve Norris said: “The Bike Ride is a wonderful community event of which we are very proud. It is always great to see so many people taking part and really enjoying themselves for a good cause.”