Team from Home Instead Lytham, Fylde and Wyre brave fire walk for Trinity Hospice

A team of ladies from Home Instead Lytham, Fylde and Wyre were among 60 people who took part in the charity’s firewalk event, which is expected to raise £5,000 in total for the

hospice.

The intrepid firewalkers hot-footed across embers as hot as 600ºC – with no tricks or special effects – at the event held at Poolfoot Farm in Thornton on Saturday, October 2.

The team from Home Instead Lytham, Fylde and Wyre took part in Trinity Hospice's firewalk Left to right: Natasha Thompson, Mary Noone. Carol Pilling, Emily Bramwell and Anne Weston

Natasha Thompson, Emily Bramwell, Anne Weston and Mary Noone made up the Home Instead team, along with Mary’s friend Carol Pilling.

Mary, who is the operational manager for Home Instead which provides home care services, said: “The heavy rain didn’t stop it going ahead and we all overcame our nerves to complete

the challenge to raise money for this very worthy cause.

Emily Bramwell braves the embers

“We wanted to raise money for Trinty Hospice as the support and services they provide are invaluable at one of the most difficult times.

“We work closely with them at times with our end of life clients to ensure that their wishes are seen through and they are as comfortable as possible.

“So far we have raised £525 and donations are still coming in to our Just Giving page.”

Trinity Hospice, on Low Moor Road in Bispham, provides palliative care services for people across the Fylde coast.

Anne Weston, Carol Pilling, Natasha Thompson, Mary Noone, and Emily Bramwell

Linzi Warburton, head of fundraising, said: “We are constantly surprised at the lengths people go to in support of our work on the Fylde coast, and we are thrilled at how many people took

part in our Firewalk.

“Preparing yourself to walk across fire is no mean feat, but everyone had a fantastic time.

“A huge thank you to everyone who took part and raised sponsorship.”

Anne Weston

The charity’s next fundraising event is the Santa Dash, which takes place on the Promenade in Blackpool on Sunday, December 5 in aid of Brian House Children’s Hospice.