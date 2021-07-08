The actor who played Carl King on TV's Emmerdale is on song for Lytham debut

The actor who played the role of Carl King on ITV’s Emmerdale from 2004 to 2012, has joined the cast of Naturally Insane, the Life of Dan Leno to be staged in the grounds of the Hall at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Tom is reunited with comedian Steve Royle, the former Britain's Got Talent finalist who plays the title role of Leno in the play by Blackpool dramatist David Slattery-Christy, about Victorian music hall superstar Leno.

Steve and Tom have appeared together on a number of occasions in the annual pantomime at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre.

Tom Lister (right) prepares for the play with Steve Royle and writer David Slattery Christy

“As well as being well known as a television actor, Tom is an accomplished singer who has played the lead in the musical 42nd Street and starred in the musical Calamity Jane,” said David.

“He will be dueting with Steve in one of Dan Leno’s acclaimed sketches and I think the audience is in for a treat.”

Lytham-based comedian Phil Walker and entertainer Janet Maher (Steve Royle’s wife) are also newcomers to the cast of six who have been busy in rehearsal for the two Hall shows.

Tom Lister and Steve Royle in panto at Blackpool's Grand Theatre

Later in the summer, the play, which debuted at the Hall in 2019 as ‘Dan Leno: A Royal Jester’, will have a showcase performance at London’s Criterion Theatre.

Julian Wilde, organiser of the Hall theatre season, said: “The trio of newcomers bring star quality and will support Steve Royle superbly.

“I know they are all looking forward to the challenge of playing serious roles in a beautifully-crafted drama.”

Meanwhile, Sunday’s outdoor play at the Hall, the comedy She Stoops To Conquer, has been brought forward two hours to 4pm to allow for the Euro football final.

