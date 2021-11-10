The Nolans and Johnnie Casson out of Bobby Ball tribute show at Blackpool Opera House

The Blackpool-based singing group of sisters and Fylde-based funnyman Casson were among an extensive bill of national and local stars listed to perform at Rock On – the Variety Show at the Opera House, organised by the Bobby Ball Foundation and raising funds for the Blue Skies Hospital appeal and Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion, as well as the statue planned in Lytham to commemorate Bobby.

Among those performing is Bobby’s long-time Cannon and Ball comedy partner, Tommy Cannon, along with the likes of tenor Russell Watson and funnyman Ted Robbins.

The Blackpool-based Nolans have pulled out due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

A spokesman for the Foundation said: “We can confirm that due to unforeseen circumstances The Nolans and Johnnie Casson will now not be performing at Rock On – The Variety Show.

“However, we have an amazing line up of artists performing for what will be a night where we celebrate the life of our dear Bobby and we look forward to welcoming everyone to this sold out show.”

Bobby’s widow Yvonne, who set up the Foundation to support causes close to Bobby’s heart, said: “It’s sad The Nolans and Johnnie won’t be able to make it but we’re looking forward to a great night and thanks to everyone for their support.”

Rock On - the Variety Show will be followed on Saturday night by the Foundation’s ‘Bobby Ball’ fund-raiser in the Empress Ballroom, which is also a sellout.

Bobby Ball

