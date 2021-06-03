Three peak challenge to raise money for Brian House in memory of Blackpool boy Jordan Banks

The group will be taking part in a Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge which will see them climb the mountains of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

All money raised from the fundraiser will go to the children’s charity based in Thornton. More than £5,000 has already been raised ahead of the challenge, which will take place on Saturday.

Jordan, a Stanley Primary School pupil who played for Clifton Rangers JFC, was struck by lightning during a one to one coaching session on Common Edge playing fields on Tuesday, May 11. He was taken to Blackpool Victoria hospital, where he died.

Jordan Banks was struck by lightning on May 11 in Blackpool

Joel Chappell, from Blackpool, who came up with the idea, is friends with Jordan’s mum and stepfather, Danielle and Dan Begg, along with the rest of the group.

He said: “The family want something to go to the hospice and we are all close to the family so the money we raise would be great to give to them for there love and support to families and children.

“We are hoping to raise around £10,000 and we are going to be doing a raffle as well. Lots of the businesses in Blackpool have been fantastic and helping us out as well.”

The three peaks challenge takes around 12 hours to complete and Joel knows it will be a long day.

He said: “ We’re setting off at 3.30am on Saturday and we’re going to start walking at around 5am at the first peak.

“Myself and all our friends have been taken back so much by the support and we hope we can raise as much as possible for Brian House in memory of Jordan.”