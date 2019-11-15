Transgender Avon rep Daniella is featured in Emma Watson portrait to highlight the most influential British female role models in the last 60 years

A transgender woman from Blackpool has been featured in special artwork to highlight the most influential British female role models in the last 60 years.

Daniella Schofield, of South Shore, is one of hundreds of other inspirational women to be used to create a unique portrait of the Harry Potter actress Emma Watson, who was named the top leading lady. The piece features hundreds of tiny, individually painted figures intended to represent the millions of British women who have been impacted by positive role models. Hidden within the artwork are portraits of famous names, including the Queen, JK Rowling and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Daniella Schofield's portrait (middle) - credit: Craig Alan

The picture was created by US artist Craig Alan, commissioned by Avon, who conducted the research.

Daniella was selected for her inspirational story; she had gone from relying on food banks after giving up her well-paid job to take care of her mum, to becoming a successful seller for Avon - all whilst dealing with the emotions of transitioning into a woman.

The 38-year-old said: “Avon commissioned a painting of influential women over the past 60 years and I am in there. I can’t get over it. I was shocked when I found out. I had no idea until I received an email from Avon.

“I was picked because of my selflessness and my journey, which covers, mental health, being transgender and having no money, to where I am today.”

Daniella Schofield. Photo supplied by Avon

Avon UK conducted the research to mark 60 years of championing British women from a time when women weren’t expected to work, to now having the freedom to earn and build their own beauty enterprises.

The research found that 43 per cent of British women and girls still felt there were not enough modern female role models in the public eye. The research also looked at the qualities women value most in role models, with the ability to inspire (52 per cent) rated highest, followed by selflessness (37 per cent), leadership and a nurturing nature.

Matthieu Comard, general manager of Avon UK, said: “Avon is proud to have been a beauty pioneer in the UK for 60 years, giving women and men the opportunity to run their own business. From giving them the tools they need to earn on their own terms, to providing support through work with charities such as Changing Faces, Women’s Aid, Refuge and CoppaFeel! - Avon’s aim has always been to empower and champion women. We couldn’t think of a better way to mark our 60th year than to celebrate the best female role models of the past 60 years. We want to see society and the media celebrating amazing female role models for the next 60 years and beyond.”