Tributes to council officer Paul as he retires after 45 years in local government

He began his career at West Lancashire Council in 1976 as an apprentice gardener and after working his way through the ranks there, joined Preston Council and later South Ribble Council as parks manager.

Paul moved to Fylde Council in 2003 as economic wellbeing unit business manager and was appointed development services director in 2008.

At Fylde, he has been involved in several significant projects including the reopening/commissioning of St Annes pool and gym, the refurbishment of the Town Hall and Civic Chamber, the coastal defence strategy and the M55 link road.

Paul Walker with Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley

Chief executive Allan Oldfield said: “Paul has made a major contribution over his 18 years at Fylde, leading significant change and world-class projects with such success that it has helped make Fylde one of the best performing authorities in the region.”

Paul said: “I feel proud having worked at Fylde Council and have particularly enjoyed working with many staff, members and partners who have been professional, enthusiastic, supportive and committed in working together to deliver a number of key projects to benefit residents and visitors to the borough.”

