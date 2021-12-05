Tributes to lifeboat mechanic after sudden death at just 32

Kerrith Black has died in his sleep, aged 32

Kerrith Black, known to all as Kez, passed away in his sleep and he leaves his partner Kayleigh and their 18-month-old daughter Aluna Rose Black, as well as his parents Roy and Andrea Black. A cause of death is not known.

Kez joined the Lytham St Annes RNLI crew in 2014 and three years later rose to become a lifeboat mechanic, a volunteer who is highly trained to look after the lifeboat engines and equipment at sea

He was unable to continue his volunteering for the RNLI when he moved to Preston last year but a spokesman for Lytham St Annes RNLI he was always considered part of the “Lifeboat Family” and if he had moved back into Lytham St Annes would have been welcomed back on the crew.

Kez was a former pupil of Ansdell Primary School and Lytham St Annes High School and his father Roy is a Shannon Launch and Recovery System driver at the RNLI station in St Annes.

A private, family only cremation service it to be held at Lytham Crematorium and is is understtod, there are hopes for a ceremony is his memory at the St Annes lifeboat station, but that is still to be confirmed and a date announced.

The Lytham St Annes RNLI spokesman said: "Kez was held in high regard by his fellow crew members and the station’s condolences go to his family and friends."

