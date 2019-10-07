Turkish delight in St Annes for Carnival charity

A Turkish-themed night raised more than £2,500 for this year's St Annes Carnival charity Marie Curie cancer care.

The event at the Anatolia Sea View restaurant on St Annes Promenade was attended by 110 people and included a three-course Turkish meal as well as Turkish themed games and dancing until the early hours.

More than 100 people attended the Turkish Night at the Anatolia restaurant

Among the fund-raising features, Anatolia owner and chef Veli Kirk auctioned his services to cook a three-course Turkish meal for 12 people in the home of the bidders. That raised £1,400.

Veli said: "It was a super night and I'm so glad it was such a success."

Carnival committee spokesman Sharon Iqbal said: "St. Annes Carnival is extremely grateful to Veli, Selvan and the team at Anatolia Seaview for all their support in making this event such a huge success."

The Carnival's future fund-raising events include a Christmas Afternoon Tea at the Town Hall in St Annes on Friday, December 6 and a Race Night at the Monterey Beach Hotel on St Annes Promenade in March.