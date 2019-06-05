TV’s Antiques Roadshow visit to Lytham Hall is ‘a dream come true’

Antiques Roadshow makes its Fylde debut on Tuesday – and it’s a dream come true for Lytham Hall’s management team.

Thousands of eager owners of potentially lucrative heirlooms are expected to flock to the Hall for the filming of two episodes of the BBC’s long-running hit show which is expected to be broadcast later this year.

Presenter Fiona Bruce and a team of experts on all manner of antiques will be on hand to cast their eyes over whatever the public take along and, with no access for cars to the Hall grounds on the day, there will be special transport arrangements in place to ferry visitors to the venue.

It’s a free event, with Hall manager Peter Anthony stressing that everyone is welcome, whether they have anything to be valued or not – and he is delighted that Lytham’s Georgian gem will be in the national spotlight.

“It’s a dream come true for us,” he said. “We always thought this would be a wonderful venue for the programme and once we got the Hall painted and looking its best, we approached the producers.

“It was marvellous when they called us back and said yes. We have been in consultation with them since November and are so much looking forward to it.”

Blue badge holders will be allowed to park on the paddock on the Hall’s main drive but all arriving traffic will be sign posted to Lytham Green, opposite the Clifton Arms, which will provide a temporary car park for the day.

People can then either walk to the venue or catch one of the buses which will be in service next to the car park. The buses will run continually all day long and will be picking up every few minutes and dropping off at the Forest Drive entrance to the grounds.

The Hall gates open at 9.30am, with people welcome to queue beforehand, and last entry is 5pm.