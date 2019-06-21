TV's Shepherdess has a Fylde date

Amanda Owen, star of the Channel 5 TV show Our Yorkshire Farm, is to feature in the next literary lunch organised by Lytham bookshop Plackitt and Booth.

The mum-of-nine who farms in Richmond, North Yorkshire will be promoting her book Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess at the event at Ribby Hall, Wrea Green on Tuesday, July 16 at 12.30pm, with doors open from noon.

Alison Plackitt, co-proprietor of Plackitt and Booth, said: "We will be delighted to welcome Amanda.

"Our Yorkshire Farm was watched by 2.2 million viewers. Amanda grew up in Huddersfield but was inspired by the James Herriot books to leave her town life behind, head to the countryside and become a traditional shepherdess on a remote hill farm high in the Yorkshire Dales."

A literary evening with Philippa Gregory, bestselling author of The Other Boleyn Girl and The White Queen, will follow, also at Ribby Hall, on Thursday, August 22 and American thriller writer David Baldacci will be making a return visit to Fylde with a literary lunch at Ribby Hall on Wednesday, September 25.

He featured at a similar event in Lytham hosted by Plackitt and Booth two years ago.

But a literary lunch with another popular crime writer, Ann Cleeves, creator of Vera and Shetland, which is at Gusto in Lytham on Friday, September 13, is already a sellout.

Ticket details for all events from Plackitt and Booth on (01253) 796958.