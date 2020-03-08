Two new cases of coronavirus in Chorley

Two new linked cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Lancashire.

The two people, from Chorley, had recently travelled to Italy and are currently isolating themselves at home.

This takes the total number of confirmed cases in the county to four, following two cases confirmed in South Ribble on Wednesday..

Lancashire County Council's Director of Public Health and Wellbeing, Dr Sakthi Karunanithi said: "The two people with coronavirus are being well looked after and are isolating themselves at home.

"Their close contacts are being followed up by Public Health England.

"I would stress that if you have not been contacted by Public Health England you do not need to do anything beyond following the general advice given to the public.

“Our advice remains the same. Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly, and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue."

Dr Karunanithi said: "I’d like to reassure people that we are working with colleagues in the NHS and Public Health England to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Lancashire are protected.

“If you have recently been to one of the affected countries and are feeling unwell, you should phone the NHS’s 111 helpline for further advice straight away – please don’t go to your doctor.

"There’s lots of advice on how people can protect themselves online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus."

You can find information on the county council's website about how to protect yourself at www.lancashire.gov.uk