Village Hotel Club launches winter coat drive to support homeless people

A hotel group is asking its staff, guests, the local community and businesses to donate any unwanted winter coats to those less fortunate.

Village Hotel Club - which has a hotel in Blackpool, on East Park Drive - has set itself a target of collecting 1000 coats throughout October and November, ready to donate to the homeless for the coldest months.

From today, those wishing to donate simply need to drop their unwanted coat at their nearest Village Hotel Club.

Every coat collected will be distributed to the homeless via seven key homeless charities across England, Scotland and Wales.

The coat drive forms part of Village Hotel Club’s wider Village Green initiative, which will see the hotel group commit more than 30,000 hours each year to volunteering in the local communities of its 30 hotels, as well as fundraising for local causes.