Wait for Lytham's library in new venue could be over soon

The wait for Lytham's library to open at its new home looks like finally being over soon.

More than a year after Lancashire County councillors decided to run the library at the town's Assembly Rooms, County Hall says preparations are "progressing well" and that an opening datre will be announced '"in the coming weeks".

The Assembly Rooms in Dicconson Terrace, which is run by Lytham Town Trust, will take over as the library location from the town's Institute in Cliffon Street, which was shut in September 2016 amid a wave of closures of such facilities by the previous Labour administration at County Hall.

The Friends of Lytham Institute and Library, a group which has campaigned for the library to be restored there and was left disappointed when the Assembly Room was chosen as the venue instead last year, says it is still hopeful that the Institute can be retained for community use.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council (LCC) said: "Preparations to reopen Lytham Library are progressing well.

"A contractor is working to make the building ready for library customers..

"This includes installing a new floor and suspended ceiling in part of the building, painting and decorating, installing new furniture and shelving, and electrical work to install new light fittings.

"The library will also have an ICT system installed, so people can make use of the Internet as well as take out and renew library materials using the latest technology.

"Repairs to the car park and levelling access to the existing door is also planned.

"In addition, Lytham Town Trust has installed a new boiler and refurbished the communal and disabled toilets.

"The Ribble Room in the Assembly Rooms, which is managed by Lytham Town Trust, will continue to be available for community use.

"The library service is planning to open to customers as soon as work has been completed, with a reopening date set to be announced in coming weeks.

"Lytham will be the 17th library to be reopened by the council, with a further four reopened as independent community libraries."

County Coun Peter Buckley, the County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "I am absolutely delighted that Lytham will soon have a Library open once again."

Bev Love, chairman of the Friends of Lytham Institute and Library, said: “We are amazed that LCC wants to ram through a bad decision.

"We have raised various issues regarding the suitability of the Assembly Rooms as a venue for a library, while we feel there is a legal responsibility for the Institute, of which Fylde Council are charity trsutees, to be secured as a community resource.

"We do not accept this decision as final."