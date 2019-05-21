Wakeman adds new date at Lowther after rapid sellout

Rick Wakeman has announced a second date at Lowther Pavilion after his initial gig sold out in quick time.

Officials at the Lowther theatre were delighted to see all 450 tickets for the keyboard legend’s performance on Sunday, November 17 as part of his Piano Odyssey tour eagerly snapped up within 48 hours of going on sale.

The former Yes star, who turned 70 last weekend, will now also be at Lowther on Saturday, November 16 – and tickets for that are expected to go quickly, too..

Tim Lince, chairman of the managing Lowther Trust, said: “We knew Rick was going to be a popular choice but the response has been quite unprecedented.

“After queues formed right round Lowther on Friday morning for the launch, we gathered that we may sell out quite fast but nobody at the venue could have guessed at what was to come.

“The staff spent the weekend on the phone to Rick’s management and following several tense days we had word from the big man that he could play one extra date on November 16.

“Tickets are likely to go just as fast for this date so fans are urged to book quickly.”

Wakeman, who along with his musical career has also been a regular on TV programmes such as Grumpy Old Men and Countdown, will be telling anecdotes as well as showing off his keyboard skills during his tour.

For the last three years, he has been touring with ARW, a version of Yes with Lancashire-born singer Jon Anderson and guitarist Trevor Rabin to great acclaim.

He has had two top 10 albums in the last two years and is recording a new piano album especially for Christmas.

Details of any remaining tickets for Wakeman’s second date at Lytham from (01253) 794221 or www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk