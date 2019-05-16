Wakeman the rock legend to play Lytham

Wakeman the rock legend set to play Lytham

The former member of progressive rock band Yes, who went on to an illustrious solo career, will be at Lowther Pavilion on Sunday, November 17 and tickets go on sale on Friday (May 17) at 10am.

Lowther chairman Tim Lince says everyone at the theatre is thrilled to have attracted Wakeman to Lowther and describes the chance to see him perform in Lytham “a once on a lifetime opportunity to see a master at work”.

Tim said: “Rick has been an all-time favourite with his iconic piano and synthesiser playing and was heard on many of the most famous songs that graced the airwaves in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

“Lowther Pavilion was always at the cutting edge of the touring circuit for bands and in the past played host to groups such as Fleetwood Mac and Hawkwind and so we should celebrate musicians who made music around the world what it was. “Recently Lowther played host to Cello Green and having seen Rick play a solo show I was entranced at his versatility, skill and humour as an on stage performer.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see a master at work as he recreates those tunes we have hummed, sung along to and that define our whole musical heritage.

“Lowther has been thrilled to attract Rick to visit us.”

Wakeman, who turns 70 on Saturday, May 18, has a proud musical pedigree going back more than half a century,

As a much sought-after session musician in the late 1960s and early 70s, played on more than 2,000 records including such hits as Cat Steven’s Morning Has Broken, David Bowie’s Space Oddity and Life on Mars.

He worked with an eclectic mixture of other notable artistes such as Donovan, Cilla Black, Marc Bolan, Black Sabbath, Lou Reed, Mary Hopkin, Dana, Al Stewart, Elton John and John Williams and in 1970 joined The Strawbs.

He joined Yes in August of the following year and has had various spells with that band over the years. For the last three years he has been touring with ARW, a version of Yes with guitarist Trevor Rabin and Lancashire-born vocalist Jon Anderson to great acclaim

As a solo artist and with Yes he has sold more than 50m albums has written film scores and in recent years has also carved out quite a TV career appearing on every single episode of the Grumpy Old Men series, just under 100 appearances on Countdown plus the likes of Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Have I Got News For You and Watchdog.

In the last two years he has had two top 10 albums and is recording a new piano album especially for Christmas.

Lowther has already signed 1980s chart-topper Belinda Carlisle to perform there in September, while later this month, singer Ruby Turner and Squeeze co-founder Chris Difford will feature at the venue’s Beyond The Sea Festival.

Tickets for Rick Wakeman, price £32.50 each, will be on sale from 10am tomorrow and details are available from (01253) 794221 and www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk