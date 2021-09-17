Wedding bells chimed when Christopher Wood and Andrea Clayton married at the Mount Pavilion in Fleetwood

Christopher Wood and Andrea Clayton married at the Mount Pavilion in Fleetwood. Photos: Bethany Faye Heartwell Photography

The couple, who live in Normoss, were joined by close family and friends for the intimate ceremony at the top of the Mount.

Christopher, better known as Woody, had proposed to Andrea several times over the years but this time he asked her son and daughter for their permission and they finally decided the time was right to marry.

Andrea, who is 65, bought her dress in Fuengirola last year, although it wasn’t intended as a wedding dress. Since then, it had hung in her wardrobe and had never seen the light of day. But she said that being a mature bride and not wanting a traditional dress, it was perfect for her.

Guests congratulate the couple from the balcony of the venue. Photos: Bethany Faye Heartwell Photography

Son Richard Salt walked Andrea down the aisle at noon to the dramatic chimes of the Mount clock and daughter Kerry Cuthbertson gave a touching speech.

Her sister Sheila Bottomley and Woody’s brother Antony Wood were the witnesses but the star of the day was the couple’s ‘grand doggy’ Snoopy who was an excited ring bearer. Their other grand doggy, Roxy, was not able to attend as she was poorly.

The couple enjoyed a drinks reception upstairs on the balcony afterwards.

They chose an eclectic mix of music to set the scene throughout the day.

Family and friends joined the couple for a small, intimate ceremony. Photos: Bethany Faye Heartwell Photography

Before the ceremony, Louis Armstrong’s Wonderful World was played and they signed the register to the sound of Ramones-Baby I Love you and Buzzcocks’ Ever Fallen In Love With Someone. Their exit song was The Damned - New Rose.

Events manager for the Wyre Council venue, Janet Heald, said: “Andrea loved my suggestion of walking into the bells of the clock chiming mid-day. We both had sleepless nights praying it would all work out! Steve Hesk from the gardening team was a star and ensured the clock was perfectly in time. It was definitely a goose bump moment.”

Andrea said: “We both wrote our own vows which were from our hearts, they were amusing and sincere and the drinks on the balcony afterwards was absolutely amazing.

Woody, who is 57 and owner of Big Woody’s Skate Shop on Talbot Road, said: “It may sound a bit of a cliche but the day was perfect in every way.

Cutting their wedding cake. Photos: Bethany Faye Heartwell Photography

“It made the 29 year wait so worthwhile.”

Andrea added: “The venue, the people, the weather and of course the groom all went to make our wedding day just perfect.”

A kiss for their mum - Andrea with her two children Richard Salt and Kerry Cuthbertson. Photos: Bethany Faye Heartwell Photography