Where to get a walk-in jab in Blackpool, Fleetwood and St Annes

People aged 18 and over can take advantage of walk in vaccine appointments when a mobile vaccination van takes to the Fylde coast this week.

The unit will be visiting Blackpool Fleetwood and St Annes and anyone who has not had a vaccine is welcome to turn up without an appointment and receive a Pfizer vaccine that day.

Walk in vaccines will be available on the following dates and locations:

Walk-in vaccinations are available along the Fylde coast

Wednesday (June 30): St Annes United Reformed Church, St George’s Road, St Annes, FY8 2AE, 10am to 4pm

Thursday (July 1): YMCA Fleetwood, The Esplanade, FY7 6HF, 10am to 4pm

Friday (July 2): Promenade opposite Blackpool Tower, FY1 1NE, 10am to 6pm

Jane Scattergood, director of nursing and quality for NHS Blackpool and NHS Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Groups, who is also vaccines director for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said, “It is brilliant we will have access to this van to provide same-day walk-in vaccinations to those who want one, as it will make it easier for local people in those areas to get a vaccine – they can just turn up, without an appointment.

“I would encourage anyone who is yet to make an appointment for their Covid-19 vaccine to pop over to the van and get a vaccine so they are protected against the virus. We all want to see a return to normality and the only way to get there is to make sure as many people as possible are vaccinated.

“We are working with local GP practices who will provide the staff to support the van and deliver the vaccines when it is in their area. I would like to thank them, as well as our local authority colleagues for their support, in yet another example of how everyone is working together to help us get through this national health crisis.”

Coun David Henderson, leader of Wyre Council said: “If you haven’t yet had your Covid-19 vaccine, this is a really easy way to make sure you don’t miss out.

“We are so lucky in this country to have access to the vaccine for everyone aged 18 and over. Getting your vaccine will help to protect you from becoming seriously ill from Covid-19 and it also means you are helping to protect others.

“There’s no need to make an appointment, please just call in between 10am and 4pm and you can have your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine there and then.