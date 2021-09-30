Will Sally Morgan's show in Blackpool go ahead after husband's death from Covid?

Psychic Sally Morgan’s show at the Globe Theatre at the Pleasure Beach is still going ahead, a park spokesman said, after her husband’s death from Covid.

The 70-year-old is due to perform in the resort as part of her 10 Years and Counting Tour from 7.30pm on Tuesday, October 12.

She said earlier this month she was continuing with the tour despite hubby John’s battle, which his family said on Tuesday he had lost.

An undated publicity shot of psychic Sally Morgan

Asked whether the show would go on in the light of his death, a Pleasure Beach spokesman told The Gazette today: "As far as we know the show is still on but if this changes I'll let you know."

Sally's family said in a statement yesterday: "It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of John Morgan after a short battle with coronavirus.

"Sally would like to thank the amazing NHS and the incredible doctors and nurses at East Surrey Hospital for their outstanding work, love, and compassion throughout everything.

"John was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed greatly."

Sally said earlier this month that, "after much consideration and at John's request, [her] tour will be going ahead and continuing as normal".

She added: "The support I have been receiving both online and on the road has kept me buoyant and allowed me to keep going in such a tough time."