Will this be Blackpool's scariest ride?

The mammoth structure is in fact Europe’s largest travelling aerial ride and it will propel riders to heights of more than 210 feet, nearly half the height of Blackpool Tower.

It will head to the resort from Friday November 19 until January 2 and will be a first for Lancashire.

The giant will be located in St John’s Square directly outside the Winter Gardens Complex.

This big ride is heading to Blackpool next week

A spokesperson from Blackpool Promotions, who are putting on the Winter Gardens Wonderland event, said: “This ride is not something you see every day – previously appearing at

Fairgrounds and Christmas markets across Europe and around the globe.

“For us to secure it for Blackpool is a very special thing, we are incredibly proud to have this for the resort during the festive season.”

Blackpool is certainly pulling out all the stops to ensure visitors can come to town throughout the winter and be assured of plenty of things to do and places to see.

There will also be a Festive Village in front of the iconic Blackpool Tower courtesy of Visit Blackpool, including free ice skating, falling snow, a magical forest and festive lights.

There will be special Christmas tram tours, West End Style shows, Illuminations and the jewel in the crown – Blackpool Promotions incredible Winter Gardens Wonderland — Blackpool’s Christmas Market, adding to the seasons wonder.

With Bavarian Style Christmas chalets, Winter Gardens Wonderland will spread right throughout the resort, both inside the historic Grade II listed Winter Gardens and outside in the main square and surrounding streets.

It will feature a magnificent Santa’s Grotto, state of the art VR Experiences, photo snow domes and much else.

John Westhead, head of operations for Blackpool Promotions said “I am thrilled to be bringing this to the resort make this Christmas one to