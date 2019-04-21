Woman and dog rescued from mud near Freckleton

A woman and her dog were rescued after becoming stuck in mud near Freckleton.

Lytham and Fleetwood Coastguard raced to the scene after reports of the incident in Freckleton creek.

A passer-by had helped the woman to safety early on Saturday evening.

But her dog was missing.

After an hour's search, the Coastguard located the dog safe and well and reunited it with its owner.

Lytham Coastguard posted a picture on Twitter and said: "Person in mud and missing dog in Freckleton creek.

"Fortunately she managed to free herself with help of member of public before mud rescue trained CG’s from @LythamCG and @FleetwoodCG arrived on scene.

We the spent the next hour searching with @LythamRNLI and capturing the dog."