WonderHall's £153,000 cash boost for Lytham Hall

The new six-day event, presented by Lytham Festival bosses Cuffe and Taylor in the grounds of the Hall, and concluding today, has seen tens of thousands of people celebrate the return of live music to the Fylde coast.

A total of £153,184.78 has been raised by WonderHall, including included all ticket sales from the Sunday Picnic Proms concert headlined by Russell Watson.

The money will be used for the running of the Hall and estate as well as sums ringfenced for the continued restoration of the Grade 1 listed Georgian mansion.

The money was presented to the Hall by Cuffe and Taylor on stage at the Russell Watson concert

During the interval to his sellout WonderHall show, the people’s tenor Russell joined promoters Daniel Cuffe and Peter Taylor in presenting a cheque to Lytham Hall general manager Peter Anthony, assistant manager Paul Lomax and trustee Steve Williams.

Russell said: “It is very special to be part of something so important for this beautiful venue.

"Cuffe and Taylor have been incredibly generous with their donation to Lytham Hall and I feel honoured to be part of that.”

Russel Watson on stage at WonderHall

Welcoming the cash injection Peter Anthony said: “The management team and trustees here at Lytham Hall are absolutely thrilled to receive this amazing donation from Cuffe and Taylor.

“WonderHall has been vital in bringing people back together. The entertainment industry has been hit so hard by the pandemic, so it has been great to see this parkland spring back into life.

"The feelgood factor and better mental wellbeing is what entertainment helps promote in abundance…which is the tonic everyone needs right now.

“Hats off to Cuffe and Taylor for bringing a collection of top artists together for this fabulous six-day event set in the stunning historic parkland of Lytham Hall.”

Crowds enjoy the Lytham Community Choir's performance at the WonderHall proms concert headlined by Russell Watson

The money is a major boost, helping with the continued restoration of the historic property and ensuring it can be enjoyed by future generations. Current projects on the priority list which the donation will help take a step closer include: the South prospect garden – there are plans to make this outstanding and return some of the plant collections that once existed as well as create an alfresco tea garden; the specialist interior decoration of some of the most significant rooms in the Georgian Hall; the introduction of a lily pond oxygenator; repairs of stones and brickwork to the listed buildings; redecoration and interpretation of John Talbot Clifton’s billiard room; supporting drainage improvement schemes; mprovements to the gardener’s cottage and gatehouses

Steve Williams said: “The management, staff and volunteers at Lytham Hall are a truly amazing team. This huge donation will make a significant difference to our ongoing efforts to turn Lytham Hall into one of the North West’s leading heritage attractions.

“Working alongside Cuffe and Taylor has been a pleasure and their input into our project has been remarkable, we cannot thank them enough.”

Peter Taylor added: “Everyone who knows Cuffe and Taylor knows just how much the town of Lytham and the whole of the Fylde coast means to us. Our business started here and enjoys so much support from the community so when you are given an opportunity to give something back to that community it is an absolute pleasure.

“Russell’s performance as part of WonderHall has been two years in the planning and to have finally got to the point where we can donate £153,000 to Lytham Hall is a moment our whole team is very proud of.

“Lytham Hall is a magnificent gemstone in the crown of the Fylde coast, it has been the most perfect setting for WonderHall and long may it continue to welcome visitors old and new.”

