Wrea Green gears up for Field Day delights

After the delights of Lytham Club Day and a week ahead of St Annes Carnival, the Fylde community fun focus is on Wrea Green Field Day this weekend.

This year’s Rose Queen-elect is Amelia Hatton, who is 10 years old and attends the Wrea Green village school. at Ribby with Wrea Primary School.

She will succeed Evie May Sharp-Fisher, now 11, at Saturday’s crowing ceremony.

A busy programme of Field Day events will start at 11.15am with the judging of the fancy dress competition on The Green, after which retiring Rose Queen Olivia will lead the first procession around The Green at noon.

After the crowning at 12.20pm and new Rose Queen Amelia’s procession, an afternoon packed with entertainment will begin at 1pm, when the traditional funfair opens.

Amelia, excited to share her Field Day experience with four of her best friends who are her attendants, has been involved previously in Field Day either as an attendant or in the fancy dress competition. She will be crowned by Jan Cookson at 12.20am followed by the second procession around the Green.

The arena entertainments will start at 1pm and will include the Blackpool Circus School and the Thornton Cleveleys Band; followed by the children’s races and children’s football and an RAF Dakota fly-past is scheduled for 3.10pm.

The Twinning tea tent will be open all day, as will a farmers' market , while the traditional Field day funfair will open following the processions and continue on Saturday and Monday evenings.

Roads around the Green will be closed from 11.30am to 2pm

Field Day organisers’ spokesman John Ayers said: “Field Day has a wonderful history and it is a day everyone in the village always very much looks forward to.”