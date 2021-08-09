You're not really from Lytham or St Annes if you haven't done these 8 things...

From explaining that they really are two separate towns to walking along the golden sands, living on the Fylde coast is something to be truly proud of.
We asked you for your suggestions, and have pulled together the best responses below. You can read the full thread here.
You're not really from Lytham or St Annes if you haven't...
1.
Explained for the millionth time that Lytham and St Annes are two separate towns. Lytham has the Windmill and Green, while the beach and pier are in St Annes - as captured by our photographer Dan Martino here in all their glory on a sunny, summer's day
2.
Worked at Premium Bonds.
The old site at Heyhouses Lane/Moorland Road, St Annes, is pictured in this aerial view.
3.
Ridden on St Annes Miniature Railway.
It's a popular attraction on the seafront, loved by generations.
4.
Partied in Vogue or Tiles nightclubs. Who can remember partying the night away at Vogue, in Back West Crescent, or Tiles, in St Andrew’s Road North St Annes?