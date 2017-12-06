Period festival proves a big hit in St Annes

The third annual Victorian Festival in St Annes proved a big hit, attracting a host of extra visitors to a wide variety of themed events all over town.

Shopkeepers joined business and civic leaders in dressing up in period costume for the occasion.

Lucy Wetherill and Paris Walmsley from Crafty Creations at their stall

The event featured an outdoor market in The Square as well as Victorian-themed features in Ashton Gardens and the Palace rooms in Garden Street.

The Fylde mayor’s traditional Christmas window competition even took on a Victorian theme this year and mayor John Singleton presented the winner’s trophy to Sopers Bespoke of Wood Street.

Organisers’ spokesman Alison Levi said: “There was a great buzz around town and thanks to everyone who contributed their time and effort. Businesses which joined in certainly saw the benefit in customer numbers through their doors.”

Veli Kirk, vice-chairman of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership, said: “It was a wonderful weekend.”