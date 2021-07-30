Person hospitalised after being rescued from sea near North Pier in Blackpool

Coastguard crews from Fleetwood were paged at 4.20am to reports a person had got into difficulty in the sea this morning (July 30).

An urgent search was launched near North Pier alongside crews from Lytham and RNLI Blackpool

RNLI Fleetwood and a rescue helicopter were also called to assist with the search.

A person was rushed to hospital after being rescued from the sea near North Pier. (Credit: HM Coastguard Fleetwood)

The person was rescued for the water using an inflatable life boat and was quickly given emergency first aid.

They were then handed over to the care of paramedics at the scene before "being taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital"

"Their condition is not known at this time," a spokesman for HM Coastguard Fleetwood added.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.