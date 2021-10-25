Person rescued from blazing flat by firefighters in Blackpool.

Read Avenue, Blackpool.

Three crews from Blackpool and South shore attended the incident in Reads Avenue at around 5:45pm.

The casualty was given first aid, including oxygen, by firefighters before being attended to by paramedics.

A fire brigade spokesperson said: "Three fire engines attended a domestic building fire on Read Avenue, Blackpool.

"The incident involved a ground-floor flat. One casualty was rescued from the property before receiving first aid from fire service personnel.

"Firefighters used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus, a positive pressure ventilation unit, a first aid kit, and oxygen therapy at this incident."