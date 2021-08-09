Person taken to hospital after house fire in St Annes

Two fire engines were called out to tackle a fire in a kitchen in Edwinstowe Road at 6.15am.

At this stage, it is not known whether the casualty is a man or a woman, but the person was given first aid and oxygen therapy by fire crews before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for an update on the casualty.

Firefighters spent two hours at the scene before they were stood down.

A fire service spokesman said: "At 6.15am on August 8, two fire engines from St Annes attended a domestic building fire on Edwinstowe Road, Lytham St Annes.

"The incident involved the kitchen of a detached property.

"One casualty was given first aid by firefighters before later being conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.

"Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, an oxygen therapy kit, and a positive pressure ventilation unit at this incident. They remained in attendance for two hours."

