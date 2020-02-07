Phillip Schofield has come out as gay

Phillip Schofield has said he is "coming to terms with the fact I am gay" in a statement on Instagram.



In a statement posted on Instagram, Phillip Schofield said: "You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing - and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years.

Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie

"With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.

"This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion, yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments."

Schofield's statement added: "My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.

"Steph has been incredible - I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise - and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I couldn't hope to work with more wonderful, supportive teams.

"Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth - so now it's my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward.

"Please be kind, especially to my family."

Schofield added: "I got to the stage where I think we sit here every day and I'm over there and some amazingly brave, incredible person is sitting here and I'm listening to their story, thinking 'Oh my god, you're so brave' and I'm thinking 'I have to be that person'.

"All you can be in your life is honest with yourself and I was getting to the point where I wasn't being honest with myself and I didn't like myself very much because I wasn't being honest with myself."

His co-presenter on This Morning Holly Willoughby said she could "feel the relief" from her fellow co-presenter on their show this morning.

Asked if he was considering a relationship with someone else at this time, Schofield said: "I don't think so, I'm not thinking there, I'm doing each day at a time now.

"And this has always been a slow process and there's no fast process after, this was the big day, and this was the day I knew that everything was pointing towards and I could not have done it if it hadn't been you, so afterwards I don't know, there's no one, I'm not rushing to anybody."

Willoughby offered words of support saying she would be by his side "for ever and ever".

The duo were then joined by fellow This Morning presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

After a round of hugs, Holmes said: "Nobody should be embarrassed about their sexuality and it's fantastic you have spoken out and there will be so many people who have been strengthened by what you've said."

He added that he and wife Ruth would be "the first to stand by you".

Willoughby posted on Instagram following the news.

Posting a photo of the two of them together, she wrote: "Never been more proud of my friend than I am today."

Presenter and stylist Gok Wan commented on Phillip Schofield's statement.

He said on Twitter: "So much love to you, such bravery."

Comedian Matt Lucas commented on Twitter about the news that presenter Phillip Schofield has come out as gay.

He said on Twitter: "I'm not surprised about Philip Schofield. Growing up I remember him presenting with Gordon the Gopher from inside that closet!

"Joking aside, that cannot have been an easy statement to make. People come out at different stages in their lives. Good luck Philip."