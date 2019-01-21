Photographer catches the 'super blood wolf moon' above Blackpool Tower and Central Pier

They say the early bird catches the worm, but in this case, the early photographer caught the 'super blood wolf moon'!

South Shore snapper Stephen Cheatley woke up at 3am today to capture the rare astronomical spectacle, which was caused, in part, by a lunar eclipse.

Blackpool photographer Stephen Cheatley captured the 'super blood wolf moon' in the early hours of Monday, January 21, 2019 (Picture: stephencheatleyphotography.co.uk)

The phenomenon made the surface of the moon appear a reddish hue, while it also seemed brighter and close to earth than normal.

Catching a glimpse of the curiously-titled event was down to luck for those wrapped up and heading out early, as many parts of the country were covered by cloud.

Stephen, 49, said he used a mobile phone app to determine where the moon would be, the forecast to keep an eye on the weather, and experience to put himself in the right spot.

"I'm very pleased," he said. "I was not very confident because the early forecast was not looking good.

Blackpool photographer Stephen Cheatley captured the 'super blood wolf moon' in the early hours of Monday, January 21, 2019 (Picture: stephencheatleyphotography.co.uk)

"As the day went on it got better, but there was the threat of fog."

And although fog did hinder Stephen towards the end of his shoot, it did not stop him from taking these breathtaking images at around 5am.

A super blood wolf moon happens when a blood moon and supermoon happen together, with this blood moon the last of its kind for two years.

While the supermoon and blood moon titles come from the brightness and reddish hue respectively, a full moon in January is sometimes called a 'wolf' moon, hence the title 'super blood wolf moon'.

Stephen, who specialises in astronomy photography, sells prints of his work from his website, stephencheatleyphotography.co.uk