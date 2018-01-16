Physio puts pain behind him to run marathon

Poulton dad and paediatric physiotherapist Gareth Troughton is running his first marathon to help causes close to his heart.

Gareth said he was overjoyed when he got a place on the London Marathon and has set himself a charity target of £3,000 to help the Miscarriage Association and blood cancer charity DKMS.

He is putting in the hours of training to pound the streets of London, but to get himself over the charity finishing line he needs help to raise vital funds.

Gareth, who works for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, has first-hand experience of miscarriage and has friends who have suffered from blood cancers.

He said knowing he can help other people facing such devastating health problems is spurring him on to his goal.

“My wife and I have a beautiful little boy, but he was our fourth pregnancy, so we have lived through the stress and pressure of miscarriage,” he said.

“Education around miscarriage is something we feel strongly about and I hope that by raising funds to help the association I can do something to help others avoid the heartache we have experienced.”

As a paediatric physiotherapist Gareth works with children who suffer from long-term neuromuscular conditions such as cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy and brain cancer.

He added: “It can be difficult, but it can also be immensely rewarding to see the children having a good time and learning to cope with their condition.”

To donate, go to tinyurl.com/ybb9ob32. Gareth has raised £225 so far – seven per cent of his target.