PICTURES: Nobody hurt as car crashes into ditch in St Annes

Nobody was injured when a car left the road in St Annes earlier, police said.

Officers were called to North Houses Lane after the silver car, a Vauxhall, overturned in a ditch.

The car was badly damaged but its driver unhurt

A force spokeswoman said the driver was uninjured and had been spoken to by officers.

She also said the vehicle was being recovered.

A picture was uploaded to Twitter by the county's Road Policing Unit shortly after 7.15pm, along with the words: "2nd RTC of the evening this time in St Anne’s. Thankfully no reported injuries."

The first accident was at the roundabout junction of Devonshire Road and Leys Road in North Shore this afternoon, where a woman suffered a minor leg injury after crashing her Nissan Micra into railings.