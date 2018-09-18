Plays success at Lytham Hall bring boost to charities

Record attendances and record gate receipts for this summer’s outdoor plays season at Lytham Hall have been followed by a record amount being donated to charity.

Lytham St Annes Lifeboat Station, Brian House Children’s Hospice and the St Luke’s Leprosy Hospital in India will share the £1,200 proceeds from the interval raffles at this summer’s biggest-ever five-play programme.

It takes the raffles’ charity total over the plays’ nine years past the £8,000 mark.

Organiser Julian Wilde said: “We are delighted with the total – and a much bigger sum for Lytham Hall’s restoration fund from ticket sales will be announced shortly.”