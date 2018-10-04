Pledge over road hazard

Highways officials have pledged a swift solution to a road hazard in St Annes which has caused weeks of misery to residents and drivers.

St Patrick’s Road South at its junction with Hove Road has had its southbound lane cordoned off since August after a depression appeared in the road.

Lancashire County Council, as the highway authority, says it made the initial inquiry to what was causing the problem before passing it on to United Utilities as it was diagnosed as a drainage issue.

But Gladys James, whose home overlooks the problem area, claims she and husband Richard were left frustrated by what appeared to be long periods of inactivity – so much so that they were worried the work had been forgotten.

Gladys said: “It’s a real hazard – the fact only one vehicle could get past at a time was bad enough, but it also added to the visibility issues at what is already a busy junction which needs to be taken carefully.

“When the workmen first arrived, we thought it would be resolved relatively quickly - we didn’t imagine it would go on so long.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “As the road needs to be returned back to normal, UU has agreed to meet the cost of this work being carried out by the County Council. The aim is for it to be done as soon as possible.”

United Utilities was contacted for a comment.