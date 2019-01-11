Police concern over missing Natalie, 29

Have you seen missing Natalie Underhill?

Police are concerned about the 29 year old, who was last seen on Thursday afternoon in the “Lytham St Annes” area.

No further details have been revealed by the police at this stage, but a police spokesman said the matter was being treated urgently.

The spokesman said: “We are extremely concerned for her welfare and need to find her as soon as possible.“

Natalie is described as around 5ft 5ins, of medium build with brown eyes and dark hair.

She could be wearing a grey tracksuit and may be in the company of a man in his twenties.

If you have seen her or know where she is, police are asking to be called immediately on 101 quoting log number 416 of January 11th.