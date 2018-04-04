Police concern over missing pensioner

Police in Blackpool are concerned about a 71 year old man who has been missing for almost a month and they are appealing to the public.

Anthony Dean disappeared from the Blackpool South area on March 6.

He is described as 6ft 3ins, with a stocky build and grey receding hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and grey Nike trainers.

He has links to Blackpool and Manchester.

Anyone who has seen Mr Dean or knows where he might be is asked to contact police pm 101 quoting the log reference number LC-20180306-0633.