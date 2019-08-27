Police give update on condition of toddler who fell from Blackpool hotel window

Police have given an update on the condition of a young girl who fell from a Blackpool hotel window.

The 18-month-old, who was staying at the Rooms Inn, in Albert Road, with her family, suffered multiple broken bones when she plummeted from a second floor window last Tuesday.

She was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Merseyside in a "serious condition", police said at the time.

That has now "improved slightly", a spokeswoman confirmed this afternoon. No arrests have been made.

Council officers joined the investigation into the fall, which happened at the back of the hotel shortly before 9am.

The girl was found by Kevin Twiss, owner of The Lumada Hotel next door, who noticed the tot lying face-down in a yard behind the property.