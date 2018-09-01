Police ‘very worried’ following disappearance of Blackpool man

Police say they are “very worried” about a Blackpool man who went missing early yesterday.

Derek Jackson, 38, was last seen at his home in Queensway Avenue at around 4.30am.

He is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, with short dark brown hair and wearing glasses.

He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, blue Adidas jogging pants and grey Adidas trainers,

Sgt Jams Whitlock of Blackpool Police said: “We are very worried about Derek and I would urge anyone who sees him, or knows where he might be, to get in touch.

“I would also urge Derek himself to contact us if he sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 0580 of August 31.